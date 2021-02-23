Chelsea are becoming increasingly confident of winning the race to acquire the services of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to Eurosport.

The Norwegian’s reported release clause of €75m does not kick in until 2022, but he could become available in the summer, with Dortmund currently sitting outside the Champions League spots.

A host of clubs, including Real Madrid, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, have queued up to sign Haaland and are monitoring the situation.

However, Chelsea have been making moves behind the scenes in an attempt to convince the highly-rated striker to move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are positive that they are making slow progress in their efforts to sign Haaland and are now increasingly confident of winning the race for his signature.

Manchester City, who are looking to bolster their strike force this summer, have been touted to be Chelsea’s biggest competitors in the race for the Borussia Dortmund centre-forward.

The Citizens have set their eyes on building towards life without Sergio Aguero and have been tracking the Norway international for two years.

Chelsea, though, feel they have placed themselves as strong favourites to land Haaland and will be hopeful of doing so when the transfer window opens in the summer.