Fixture: Leeds United vs Southampton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Leeds United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton in a Premier League clash this evening.

The Whites, in 12th, sit behind Wolves and Arsenal in the league standings and lost to both teams recently, but beating Southampton tonight would see them leapfrog the pair to sit in tenth.

Marcelo Bielsa is still without a host of players due to injury, a group that includes midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Leeds and Southampton have not met since 2012, when the Whites thrashed the Saints 3-0 at Elland Road in the EFL Cup.

Bielsa sticks with goalkeeper Illan Meslier this evening, despite the Frenchman coming in for criticism, and deploys Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk and Liam Cooper at the back. Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas also play.

In midfield, Mateusz Klich starts, while Jack Harrison, Raphinha and Tyler Roberts provide support for striker Patrick Bamford.

Bielsa has options on the bench if he needs to try to shake things up, including Pablo Hernandez and Helder Costa.

Leeds United Team vs Southampton

Meslier, Ayling, Struijk, Cooper, Llorente, Dallas, Klich, Harrison, Roberts, Raphinha, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Alioski, Cresswell, Casey, Costa, Jenkins, Huggins, Hernandez, Gelhardt