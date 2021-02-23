Former Everton star Michael Ball is of the view that Toffees assistant boss Duncan Ferguson makes the Goodison Park outfit tick with the positivity he brings to the table.

Ferguson, who acted as Everton’s caretaker manager prior to Carlo Ancelotti taking over the reins at Goodison Park in December 2019, currently assists the Italian.

A jubilant Ferguson celebrating at Anfield following Everton’s 2-0 win over Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at the weekend caught the eye of the Toffees faithful and the positivity he brings to the table goes beyond touchline, according to Ball.

The ex-defender is of the view that Ferguson made Everton tick as he gave them belief and passion, changing the toxic environment at Goodison Park post the Marco Silva era.

Ball added that Ancelotti recognised how important a figure like Ferguson is at Everton, and stressed the way the current Toffees side are performing is the fruit of the labour they both have put in together.

“Duncan makes Everton tick”, Ball wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“He proved that when he stepped up and become caretaker manager last season.

“Goodison Park was a toxic place to go, and he changed it all.

“He gave us the belief and passion we want.

“He brought it back.

“Remember back to the first time Ancelotti came to Goodison, when Duncan was in charge against Arsenal in his final match as caretaker.

“Wow,” was the word Carlo used because of the atmosphere Duncan helped create.

“I was so pleased to see him out there on the pitch celebrating with the boys.

“He’ll be so proud of them and he’ll be made up because him and Carlo put their faith in that team to go and get a result.

“Ultimately they were proved right because they wanted it more. I was made up for Dunc.”

Everton are set to lock horns with Southampton at Goodison Park on Monday in the Premier League and will be keen on bagging all three points at home as they continue their pursuit of a European spot finish.