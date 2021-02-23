Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that Gareth Bale has no need to convince him of his quality and stressed he is being handed the minutes he wants to play at present.

Bale has only played a bit part role under Mourinho in the Premier league so far this season, with injuries also playing a major part in his reduced involvement.

The winger came on for Spurs in the second half in his team’s 2-1 loss to West ham United in the top flight on Sunday and laid on an assist.

Mourinho has insisted Bale has no need to convince him of his quality on the pitch and stressed he is starting to have a more positive impact on the team of late.

The Portuguese explained that getting Bale back to his best, when he is fit to play the full 90-minutes is a process that needs to be carried out in a measured manner and the Welshman is being handed the minutes he wants at the moment.

“He doesn’t need to convince me”, Mourinho told a press conference.

“It’s about playing the minutes I would love him to play.

“It’s a process.

“You see the number of matches he played in previous years.

“He had a positive impact, he had a cross, a couple of assists, he had a shot, he hit the post.

“He’s doing that better but he’s not playing 90 minutes.

“We are managing his evolution. He has nothing to convince me of.

“I can tell you that in this moment Gareth is playing the minutes that he feels he can and what he wants and we want is to play more matches than he did and more crucial matches than he did.”

Bale is expected to start in Wednesday’s Europa League tie against Wolfsberger at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with the home team going into the tie with a 4-1 aggregate lead.