Noel Whelan does not believe that Leeds United fans need to worry about losing Raphinha, despite his stellar performances in the Premier League.

Leeds raided French side Rennes during the transfer window last year to snap up the Brazilian wide-man, who had only been with the Ligue 1 outfit for a season.

Raphinha has quickly found his groove at Elland Road and in the Premier League, and has established himself as a key man in Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

He clocked the full 90 minutes in Leeds’ 3-0 win over Southampton on Tuesday night and grabbed the Whites’ third goal of the Premier League encounter.

It has been suggested that Raphinha could be a target for a number of clubs in the upcoming summer window, but Whelan thinks the Whites should not worry about losing him.

“Let’s not worry about Raphinha [leaving]”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Southampton game.

“He’s enjoying his football and he looks fantastic here, scoring goals, creating magic out there on Elland Road, which is what we love to see.

“Look, we’re going to sign more players.

“And he is an integral part to the squad.”

Raphinha has grabbed five goals in the Premier League so far and in addition to scoring against Southampton has found the back of the net against Everton, West Brom and Newcastle United.

It remains to be seen if Leeds are tested with offers in the summer.