Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has insisted that he does not feel he is playing much better this term than previous seasons, but his better attacking returns are the result of a more advanced position.

The German has eleven top flight strikes to his name in 19 Premier League appearances so far this season, a massive improvement from his two gaols in the entirety of the 2019/20 top flight campaign.

Gundogan stepped up in the absence of talismanic midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and the Citizen’s main strikers Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero, and has been instrumental to his team’s 18-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

However, the 30-year-old has insisted he does not feel his game has drastically improved this term compared to previous seasons and is of the view that the better attacking returns are a result of him being deployed further up the pitch.

Gundogan added that he tries to do his best every time he takes to the field and stressed he is not concerned about getting on the scoresheet.

Asked how satisfied is he with his current form, Gundogan told a press conference: “It is always satisfying when you play well of course and I don’t think that I am as satisfied as I am today because my numbers are really good this season in terms of goalscoring.

“I wouldn’t like to say that I’ve played worse in the past, but in terms of form I feel I am at the same level in that season where we just won the league one point ahead of Liverpool or even when I used to play in Germany.

“I don’t feel that I am playing much better, I just play another role, a more offensive role.

“I try to be closer to the opponent’s box and be in a position where I can create and be dangerous and that leads to more goals, but just because I score more goals it doesn’t mean I’m playing better.

“I try to play every time as good as possible and it is nice to be recognised with the amount of goals I’ve scored but it is not something I’m looking at every matchday.”

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will be banking on Gundogan continuing his stellar form on Wednesday night when his team take on Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League.