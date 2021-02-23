Newcastle United are amongst a host of Premier League clubs monitoring Cardiff City youngster Kieron Evans, according to WalesOnline.

Having risen through the ranks of Cardiff’s academy, Evans stepped up to the Bluebirds senior squad this season, appearing on their bench four times across all competitions.

The Welshman, who scored in Cardiff Under-23s’ 3-0 win over Bristol City this week, has been in fine form for the Championship club’s second string.

Evans’ development at the Welsh club has not gone unnoticed, with the player now attracting transfer interest from a host of clubs in the Premier League.

Newcastle are among the top flight clubs keeping a close eye on the 19-year-old attacker, who is highly rated at Cardiff.

Along with the Magpies, West Brom, Burnley and Sheffield United are also actively monitoring the teenager’s development with the Bluebirds.

Those within Cardiff’s academy and first team rate the midfielder highly and do not want to see him leave.

With Evans attracting interest from Premier League clubs, it remains to be seen if the second tier club can manage to retain the services of the youngster.