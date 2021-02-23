Mark Lawrenson believes Thomas Tuchel is still trying to assess the quality of his Chelsea squad before he nails down on the playing style and the players he wants.

Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard at the helm of Chelsea last month and the Blues’ form has seen an uptick under the German manager.

Chelsea won four league games on the bounce before dropping points in their 1-1 draw at Southampton on Saturday.

The Blues are lying fifth in the league table, but Tuchel has managed to haul them back into the race to finish in the Champions League spots.

Lawrenson has pointed out that Tuchel has made Chelsea more robust defensively and he just now needs to find a way to get his side to score more goals.

He feels the Chelsea manager is still trying to assess his squad before he can take decisions on his set of players and the style of football in the coming months.

Lawrenson said on Off The Ball: “First and foremost, he has changed them defensively.

“They are far more difficult to score against and obviously, play against, and it is just the fact now of working his magic in terms of scoring more goals.

“They had umpteen chances against Southampton but unfortunately, didn’t take any.

“So far very good but you always get this with a new manager, you get this kind of bounce effect.

“I think he has chopped and changed his teams a little bit, which is understandable because he wants to see different players and what he has got in his squad.

“And probably after two or three months make a decision on how exactly he wants to play with the players he has available.”

Chelsea will be in Champions League action tonight when they take on Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.