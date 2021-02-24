Former Southampton star Dean Hammond has insisted that Everton can be got at and be beaten by the Saints despite their impressive win at Anfield over Liverpool.

The Toffees will be looking to build on their victory over arch-rivals Liverpool when they host an out-of-form Southampton at Goodison Park on Monday.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side go to Merseyside on the back of a nine-game winless run in the league, during which they have managed to earn just one point.

Looking ahead to the game, former Southampton star Hammond has admitted that Everton are having a good season, but insisted that they can be got at and beaten.

The Englishman also urged the Saints to separate their trip to Everton from their current form and go into the game with a positive mindset.

“It is isolating the game, it is separating the game from your current form, from Southampton’s position and Everton’s position, and just trying to put a game plan together to try and win the game“, Hammond said on Southampton’s The Final Whistle Podcast.

“We know Ralph and how he approaches the game and how he sets the team up, they will try and win the game, which is a positive.

“Everton, they are having a decent season, they are an improving team, they are progressing through the league, they have got an excellent manager, they have got a really good squad and they have had some really good results this season, especially the last one against Liverpool, where they were excellent.

“But, you have to remember last week, the week before, they lost to Fulham at home, so they can be got at, they can be beaten and Southampton have to hold on to that.

“Unfortunately, in football, it is dusting yourselves down, you will always get a chance to respond, you will always get a chance to play the next game and it is approaching that game in the right manner, which the players always do.“

Southampton’s last win in the Premier League came against Liverpool early in January and they will be hopeful of returning to winning ways against the Reds’ Merseyside rivals Everton on Monday.