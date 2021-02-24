Slavia Prague coach Jindrich Trpisovsky has picked out Leicester City star James Maddison as the player his team need to be wary of on Thursday when they take on the Foxes in the Europa League.

The Sesivani played out a goalless draw when they clashed with Leicester last week at the Sinobo Stadium in the Czech Republic in the first leg of their Europa League tie.

Trpisovsky’s men are set to play the return leg at the King Power Stadium on Thursday, eyeing a win as they seek to book their place in the last 16.

And the Slavia Prague coach has picked out Foxes number 10 Maddison as player his side need to be extra cautious of, with the creative and attacking prowess he displays on the pitch for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Trpisovsky explained that Leicester play in a very specific way with counter attacks and the talented Maddison along with a well-rounded group of players will pose his team a tough challenge.

“It will be a tough match, both tactically and physically, as Leicester have been one of the top Premier League teams for a long time”, Trpisovsky told Slavia Prague’s official site.

“They have a very specific style of play.

“They have very dangerous counter-attacks, they have their number 10 Maddison, who is a very talented player.

“Defensively they play very responsibly.

“There are games where they don´t concede an early goal and those games end with very few goals.

“They’re a very mature team, a very hard-working team, with well-rounded long-serving players.

“They have players who’ve been in the team for a long time like [Kasper] Schmeichel, [Jamie] Vardy, Maddison.

“There’s also [Jonny] Evans and many others who have been there for a long time, so it will be a tough match against one of the best teams in Europe.”

In six Europa League outings so far this season, Maddison has two assists and two goals and Rodgers will be banking on him to act as his team’s creative hub again come Thursday.