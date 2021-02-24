Former Rangers star Richard Foster believes James Tavernier is a great example of how Steven Gerrard has improved players at Ibrox.

Rangers have an 18-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and need just seven more points to win the league title for the first time after a decade.

Gerrard arrived at Rangers in 2018 with a remit to take the Gers back into a position to compete with Celtic and stop the Bhoys from winning a tenth league title in a row.

Foster is happy to see the work the former midfielder has done at Rangers over the last three years and believes most of the players have progressed under him.

He stressed that Tavernier’s progress as a player is testament to the fact that the manager has improved players at Rangers.

Foster pointed out that the full-back was known for his occasional lapses in concentration while defending despite his brilliant ability to contribute in attack.

He insisted that the defender has improved that side of the game under Gerrard’s tutelage.

Foster said on PLZ Soccer: “I think if you look at the players he’s got and I think probably every single one of those players have progressed and got better.

“James Tavernier is probably the perfect example.

“He was a good player beforehand, we all know, great quality going forward but on occasions, he would be defensively in the wrong position or would make mistakes.

“We don’t see that now.

“It wasn’t a regular thing but we don’t see it.

“He is solid in defence and is part of an exceptional defensive unit.”

Tavernier has netted 17 times and provided 15 assists in all competitions for Rangers this season.