Chris Sutton has admitted that he is hopeful that Neil Lennon gets the respect he deserves in the future despite what transpired at Celtic this season.

A 1-0 defeat at Ross County at the weekend proved to be Lennon’s final game in charge of Celtic and he has resigned as the club’s manager.

Celtic came into the season with the ambition to win an unprecedented tenth league title in a row but are now sitting 18 points behind Rangers in the league table.

The Gers need just seven more points from the last eight games to win the league and Lennon has opted to depart Celtic.

The 49-year-old is the only person who won the domestic treble at Celtic both as a player and a manager and is considered a legend at Parkhead.

Sutton feels Lennon has done enough for Celtic as a player and a manager to get the respect of the fans moving forward despite what happened this season.

The former Bhoy said on Twitter: “Neil Lennon had to go.

“I know this season has been a disaster but I hope after the anger settles down about this season that people respect that Neil has been a great servant to Celtic both as a player and manager.”

Lennon’s assistant John Kennedy is expected to take charge of Celtic until the end of the season.