Sunderland forward Aiden O’Brien has revealed that all the Black Cats are on the same page at the moment when it come to chasing promotion and they are prepared to go all out this season.

O’Brien was on target against Fleetwood Town in Sunderland’s League One clash on Tuesday night, helping his team record a 2-0 win at the Stadium of Light.

The win takes Sunderland to fifth in the league table, into a playoff spot as they continue their quest for promotion back to the Championship.

O’Brien has revealed that the Sunderland dressing room is well balanced with the talent they have and is revelling in a sense of brotherhood.

The 27-year-old stressed that all the players at the Wearside outfit are on the same page and are prepared to go all out in their promotion charge.

Asked whether he is enjoying his football at the moment, O’Brien told Sunderland’s official site: “Yes, I Just want to work hard for the team.

“Give the manager a good shift every week, play for the boys, play for the badge and that is what I have always done.

“I have always given my all, I come off the pitch not regretting anything.

“If I can get a goal and an assist it is a good day, that is what I have been doing.

“It seems like we have got a good balance now in the dressing room.

“Everyone is in the same path, everyone is in the same train and we are just going to go for it this season, I reckon.

“I have got a good feeling about it.”

Sunderland will look to add another three points to their tally when they travel to Gresty Road to take on Crewe Alexandra at the weekend in their upcoming League One clash.