Former Premier League manager Tim Sherwood has marvelled at the way the Leeds United players have been drilled by Marcelo Bielsa that allows them to run around the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

Leeds outplayed and outmuscled Southampton in the second half at Elland Road on Tuesday night and scored a comfortable 3-0 win over the Saints.

The three points got them back to the top half of the table and they are now sitting tenth in the league table, above Premier League giants Arsenal.

Sherwood admits that he was surprised at the way the Leeds players continued to show energy in the second 45 minutes and ran like hounds in the second half.

He insisted that the credit must go to Bielsa who has drilled them so meticulously in training and he feels that there is a real feeling of togetherness inside the Leeds squad at the moment.

The former Tottenham manager said on Premier League TV after the match: “If I was playing against these Leeds players, especially the midfield players who keep bombing forward, I would say, ‘Stop running around, surely you must be tired’.

“They are drilled, conditioned and Bielsa should get so much credit for this.

“They are group, they love each other, like a family there and they have been with each other for so long.

“I mean they train about four hours a day and that’s why they can run around like that. It’s incredible how he gets them drilled.

“In the second half, they absolutely blew Southampton away.”

With 35 points in the bag, Leeds have all but confirmed their Premier League status for next season.