Inside Futbol (IF): Bjarne, what do you remember about your experience in England?
Bjarne Goldbaek (BG): I remember very intense football; I played at Chelsea and Fulham.
At Chelsea, I played with star players, at Fulham I had a great coach, [in Jean] Tigana.
It was an extraordinary experience. I loved playing in England.
IF: Did you feel better at Chelsea or Fulham?
BG: It is difficult to answer this.
Maybe Chelsea because the Blues were a great team.
However, at Fulham, it was like staying with your family; there was a great atmosphere at the club.
IF: Is Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola the best player you ever played with?
BG: Maybe, yes. Gianfranco was a fantastic player, he did everything he wanted with the ball.
At Chelsea there were superstars, we had very hard training sessions and with [Gianluca] Vialli as the coach, we worked a lot on tactics.
Gianluca was hungry for success, despite having won everything with Juventus he wanted to keep winning, but also, as a person he was extraordinary.
IF: What do you think about Chelsea’s new manager Thomas Tuchel?
BG: [He likes] possession, to play at high speed.
Tuchel proved to be an excellent coach, first in Germany and then in France at Paris Saint-Germain.
Probably next year, Chelsea will be ready to fight for the title.