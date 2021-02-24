 

Inside Futbol (IF): Bjarne, what do you remember about your experience in England?

 

Bjarne Goldbaek (BG): I remember very intense football; I played at Chelsea and Fulham.

 

At Chelsea, I played with star players, at Fulham I had a great coach, [in Jean] Tigana.

 

It was an extraordinary experience. I loved playing in England.

 

 

 

IF: Did you feel better at Chelsea or Fulham?

 

BG: It is difficult to answer this.

 

Maybe Chelsea because the Blues were a great team.

 

However, at Fulham, it was like staying with your family; there was a great atmosphere at the club.

 

 

 

 

IF: Is Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola the best player you ever played with?

 

BG: Maybe, yes. Gianfranco was a fantastic player, he did everything he wanted with the ball.

 

 

At Chelsea there were superstars, we had very hard training sessions and with [Gianluca] Vialli as the coach, we worked a lot on tactics.

 

Gianluca was hungry for success, despite having won everything with Juventus he wanted to keep winning, but also, as a person he was extraordinary.

 

IF: What do you think about Chelsea’s new manager Thomas Tuchel?

 

BG: [He likes] possession, to play at high speed.

 

Tuchel proved to be an excellent coach, first in Germany and then in France at Paris Saint-Germain.

 

Probably next year, Chelsea will be ready to fight for the title.

 

 