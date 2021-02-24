Interview: Bjarne Goldbaek Talks Chelsea Experience And Thomas Tuchel

Bjarne Goldbaek joined Chelsea from Danish side FC Copenhagen for a fee of £330,000 in 1998, with Brian Laudrup heading in the opposite direction.

The Denmark international midfielder went on to ply his trade for the Blues from 1998 until 2000, before joining Fulham, who he then left in 2003.

Inside Futbol spoke to Goldbaek about his experience in England, playing with Gianfranco Zola and Chelsea’s future under Thomas Tuchel.