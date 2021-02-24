Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has remained coy on his continued interest in Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Solskjaer tried to sign Haaland in January last year from RB Salzburg but the striker decided to move to Germany with Dortmund.

He has been a sensation with the Bundesliga giants and has scored 43 times in as many games for Dortmund since joining the club last year.

Manchester City and Chelsea are believed to be interested in snaring him away from Dortmund in the summer and Solskjaer is still believed to be keen on securing the Norwegian.

The Manchester United boss worked with Haaland when he was Molde coach and admits that he feels delighted to see the Norwegian’s progress.

But he remained non-committal on the possibility of reuniting with Haaland at Manchester United in the near future.

Solskjaer said in a press conference when probed about Haaland: “I think when you have had kids and players through as a coach you follow them.

“I keep in touch with Erling – it is great to see him become the player he has become.

“He is a Dortmund player and we wish him well there.

“Let’s see what life will bring later on.”

Dortmund want to keep Haaland for at least one more season but they could be forced to sell him if they fail to qualify for the Champions League.