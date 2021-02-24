Tim Sherwood has stressed that the current Leeds United team are not about superstars but the collective, which has pushed them this season in the Premier League.

Leeds moved up to tenth in the league table on Tuesday night after they beat Southampton 3-0 at Elland Road.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side continue to earn plaudits for their fearless style of football and the entertainment they have brought to the Premier League this season.

Sherwood feels one of the biggest reasons behind Leeds’ success is the lack of superstars in the squad and how each individual player follows the direction of the manager to a tee.

He believes the players play for each other and Leeds are more about what they can do collectively rather than depending on players with a sprinkling of stardust to produce magic.

Sherwood said on Premier League TV after the game: “I am the manager, I am going to tell you what to do, you are going to go in and do it, and if you don’t, you get left out.

“That is why it is not about the individuals there, not about superstars there.

“You can’t pick a superstar out of their side.

“It is about the group and collective and what they can do for each other.”

Leeds are above Arsenal in the league table and are just a spot behind Tottenham, as they remain within touching distance of a run up to the European places.