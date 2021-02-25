Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has been sounded out as a potential replacement for Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.

Mourinho’s future at Tottenham has been hanging in the balance following a terrible run of league form that has seen them drop down to ninth in the Premier League table.

There are suggestions Tottenham are already considering replacing the Portuguese at the end of the season and several candidates have been linked with the job.

RB Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann is believed to be a favourite of the Tottenham board and the club are keen to secure him as the replacement for Mourinho.

But it has been suggested that other names are also been floated and Leicester boss Rodgers is also believed to be in the fray.

The Northern Irishman has been contacted by a third party with regards to replacing the 58-year-old at the north London club.

However, it has been claimed that the third party are not officially mandated by Tottenham to offer Rodgers the job.

But there is interest in the 48-year-old and his work at Leicester has been noticed.

Tottenham supremo Daniel Levy could be an admirer of the job that Rodgers has done so far at the King Power Stadium.