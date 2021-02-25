Charlie Adam has insisted that Celtic have crumbled at the first instance of any sustained pressure from Rangers this season.

Celtic came into the season with the ambition of winning an unprecedented tenth league title in a row but that dream lies in tatters at the moment.

Rangers need just seven points from their last eight league games to win the title and end Celtic’s almost a decade long reign at the top of Scottish football.

Adam pointed out that most of Celtic’s last nine league titles came when Rangers were not in the top flight and they had little in terms of a challenge coming from any other teams.

He insisted that following a few years of rebuilding at Rangers, Celtic have given in to the pressure in the first season where the Gers looked like seriously challenging for the league title.

The former Scotland midfielder said on PLZ Soccer: “We keep going back to what Celtic had to beat in those nine years or that period when Rangers were gone.

“Aberdeen and Motherwell who were probably 150th and 180th odd in Europe in coefficient ratings.

“If Celtic couldn’t have beaten them two for the championship they were never coming for it.

“That’s why Ronny Deila ended up winning two titles and then they upped it with Brendan [Rodgers] and they brought in a bit of quality.

“But Brendan’s signings were not as good as they could have been, there were a lot of problems with Brendan.

“Because they had the notion of Rangers and Rangers were still trying to rebuild but when the pressure comes on, it failed.”

Rangers are currently 18 points clear of Celtic in the league table.