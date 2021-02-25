Fenerbahce coach Erol Bulut has spoken to struggling hitman Ally Samatta, who is on loan from Aston villa, to express his support, backing him to find his form in front of goal again.

With only four goals to his name from 18 Super Lig outings, Samatta has struggled to hit the heights expected of him in Turkey following leaving Aston Villa last summer.

Fenerbahce have agreed to add the 28-year-old’s to their ranks on a permanent basis this summer, but it has been claimed they are having second thoughts about it owing to his below par goal return.

Fener’s hierarchy, along with coach Bulut, are keeping a close eye on whether Samatta shows any significant improvement in the coming weeks and are prepared to cut ties with him in the summer if he fails to rise to the occasion.

But according to Turkish broadcaster ASpor, Fenerbahce coach Bulut is yet to give up on the Aston Villa loan star.

Bulut has spoken to Samatta, reinforcing his trust in him and backed him to find his scoring boots again.

The Tanzanian clocked up minutes off the bench in Fenerbahce’s last two league games and will be desperate to make the most of any opportunities that will come his way.

Fenerbahce are up against Trabzonspor in the league on Sunday and Bulut could hand Samatta another opportunity to prove his worth.