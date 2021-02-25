Though the summer transfer window is still a few months away, Galatasaray have begun the hunt for a new left-back, with Marcelo Saracchi set to return to RB Leipzig at the end of his loan contract.
The Super Lig side’s boss Fatih Terim is claimed to be looking for a quick and aggressive full-back and Liverpool youngster Larouci appears to have caught his eye.
According to Turkish daily Takvim, Terim has been impressed with what he has seen of the 20-year-old and has asked Galatasaray to monitor his situation at Liverpool.
The Turkish giants are now keeping tabs on the left-back, who has a contract with the Merseyside-based club running out at the end of the season.
It is claimed that the Lions will make a move to take Larouci to Turkey if he does not put pen to paper on a new deal with Liverpool.
While the Frenchman prefers to stay in England, it has been claimed that he will not say no to a good offer.
Larouci made his senior debut for Liverpool in January last year and has two first team appearances to his name.