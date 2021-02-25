Fixture: Rangers vs Royal Antwerp

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 UK time

Rangers have revealed their line-up and substitutes to play host to Belgian side Royal Antwerp in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.

Steven Gerrard’s men were involved in a thrilling first leg in Belgium which they edged 4-3 and the tie remains on a knife-edge ahead of this evening’s encounter.

Gerrard trusts in the experience of Allan McGregor between the sticks this evening, while at right-back Leon Balogun slots in for the injured James Tavernier. Borna Barisic lines up at left-back.

In central defence Gerrard picks Connor Goldson and Filip Helander, with Goldson wearing the captain’s armband tonight.

A three in midfield are picked, with Steven Davis, Joe Aribo and Glen Kamara getting the nod to start the game.

In attack, Alfredo Morelos will be the focal point, with Ryan Kent and Ianis Hagi providing him with support and, Rangers will hope, ample service.

If Gerrard needs to make changes he can look to the bench, where options available to him include Nathan Patterson and Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs Royal Antwerp

McGregor, Balogun, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Aribo, Kent, Hagi, Morelos

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Itten, Zungu, Patterson, Wright, Stewart, Simpson, Arfield, King