Leeds United star Patrick Bamford has explained that he has high hopes for Whites youngster Joe Gelhardt and likened his physique to that of Wayne Rooney, but stressed the need for him to stay focused.

The Yorkshire-based club made major additions to both their senior squad and youth set-up at the end of the 2019/20 season as they geared up for their return to the top flight.

Gelhardt was one of the major signings Leeds made to their Under-23s squad and the teenage striker has been impressing those at Elland Road so far, including Bamford.

The Leeds number 9, who has high hopes for Gelhardt, has likened his physique to that of Manchester United and England legend Rooney and also hailed his finishing prowess.

However, Bamford also stressed the need for the 18-year-old to stay grounded and push on to achieve his full potential, pointing out the possibility of starlet’s losing their way.

“Joffy, Gelhardt, he is going to be good, I think“, Bamford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“He reminds me… I don’t want to say the same level as Rooney, but he is the same kind of build as Rooney was, stocky lad, great finisher.

“It is just whether or not he kind of sticks with it, he is young, isn’t he, so he can look good at that age and not make anything of it.

“It is up to him to kind of push on.“

Though Gelhardt is yet to make his senior debut for Leeds, he has featured on the bench in their last four league games and will be hoping to make his first team bow soon.