Former Scotland international Alan Brazil has admitted that Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa would be his dream pick for the Celtic job.

Celtic’s dream of winning ten-in-a-row is lying in tatters and they are now in the market for a new manager after Neil Lennon left the club on Wednesday.

The Bhoys are unlikely to make a decision on a permanent appointment until at least the end of the season but already several names have been linked with the job.

Brazil has his dream candidate for the Celtic job and admits that he would love to see Leeds head coach Bielsa take charge of the Glasgow giants.

He believes the Argentine would re-energise Celtic and make them play brilliant football, but he admits he does not think Bielsa will to to Celtic Park.

“You know who I would like to come in but it ain’t going to happen”, Brazil said on talkSPORT.

“I’d love Bielsa, I’d love someone like him to go up there and get them buzzing, playing free-flowing football and chasing everything.

“But that’s not going to happen.”

Leeds are planning to keep Bielsa beyond the end of the current season and there are suggestions that the Argentine is also likely to agree to stay at Elland Road for at least one more year.