Leeds United great Jermaine Beckford has hailed the Whites’ honesty and pointed out how Raphinha chose not to go to the ground despite having the chance to win a definite penalty against Southampton.

The first half of the game between Leeds and Southampton ended 0-0 this week, but the Whites ensured that they earned the three points by netting three goals in the second half.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side could have taken the lead in the first half as they were awarded a penalty after Nathan Tella was allegedly tripped in the box by Diego Llorente, but VAR intervened and ruled out the spot-kick.

Reflecting on the incident, former Leeds star Beckford has pointed out how Raphinha had the chance to win a penalty for the Whites a few minutes before Tella’s penalty claim.

The Elland Road favourite explained that Leeds’ honesty as a team kept Raphinha on his feet and expressed his admiration for the side’s character, but stressed the need for the officials to make the right decision, regardless of whether the player goes to ground or not.

“If you go a couple of minutes before that [Nathan Tella’s penalty incident], you look at Raph [Raphinha]“, Beckford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“Raph picked the ball up in the penalty box, one of the defenders, I can’t remember who it was, he slid in and Raph had the perfect opportunity to go down.

“If he goes down, he gets a penalty all day long.

“But, the honesty about him and the honesty about this Leeds team that I absolutely adore kept him on his feet.

“And we created a great opportunity, I think it was for Ty [Tyler Roberts], the cut back for Ty and he ended up mishitting it or hitting it high and wide.

“I respect that, I appreciate that as long as the correct decision is made in the end by the referee if it happens against us.“

Leeds have scored three goals from penalties this season, with Mateusz Klich netting two and Patrick Bamford scoring once.