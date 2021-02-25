Paris Saint-Germain may well have an interest in Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum as they hunt for cost-effective signings, it has been claimed in France.

The Dutchman has been a pivotal part of a Liverpool side that have won the Champions League and the Premier League in the last two seasons.

But he is out of contract in the summer and there are no indications so far that he will be signing a new deal to extend his stay at Anfield.

Barcelona wanted him last summer and are eyeing taking him to the Nou Camp on a free transfer at the end of the season.

PSG have been linked with Wijnaldum and, according to French daily Le Parisien, the midfielder may well be in the Ligue 1 club’s sights.

It has been claimed that PSG will be in the market for midfielders in the summer and the 30-year-old is an attractive proposition.

His contract situation makes him an attractive target for PSG, who are looking to add more experience to their midfield at the end of the season.

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has been trying to woo his compatriot since last summer and will be hopeful of getting a deal over the line in the next few months.

However, financial issues have dogged Barcelona and PSG may be able to offer Wijnaldum superior terms.