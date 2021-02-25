Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has insisted that the club are planning ahead with Chelsea and Manchester City target Erling Haaland.

The 20-year-old striker has scored 43 times in as many games for Dortmund since joining the club in January last year.

With Dortmund’s chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League in question, there are suggestions that the striker could be sold to avoid any financial trouble.

Chelsea and Manchester City are interested in Haaland and Manchester United have continued to keep tabs on him despite failing to sign the striker in January last year.

Super agent Mino Raiola claimed that as many as ten clubs could sign Haaland, but Zorc stressed that when the striker leaves Dortmund, he will just not join any club in Europe.

However, he indicated that the Bundesliga giants are not planning to sell him just yet and the German is confident that the club will reach next season’s Champions League.

Zorc said in a press conference: “It is clear that Erling Haaland cannot, does not want to, and will not switch to just any other club after his time at Borussia Dortmund.

“We are very happy that we have Erling here.

“We continue planning with him. I don’t think he feels uncomfortable at Dortmund.

“We assume that we will achieve our goal of qualifying for the Champions League in the end.”

Dortmund want to keep Haaland at the club for at least one more season and are likely to prioritise selling other players before considering letting the Norwegian leave in the summer.