Marcelo Bielsa has disagreed with Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl’s assessment that Leeds United commit too many tactical fouls.

Leeds produced a brilliant second-half performance to beat Southampton 3-0 at Elland Road on Tuesday night to move up to tenth in the Premier League table.

Hasenhuttl complained after the game that Leeds committed too many tactical fouls in order to stop his Saints side from counter-attacking.

Bielsa insisted that he does not feel that his side did that against Southampton and believes that Leeds played within the rules.

He stressed that his focus is to make sure that Leeds play an attractive and fluid brand of football while making sure that they remain on the right side of the line when it comes to the laws of the game.

The Leeds head coach said in a press conference: “If we made tactical fouls which stopped them counter-attacking then I understand his comment, but I sincerely didn’t think we made them.

“If you, who ask me the question, analyse the game and see the fouls, you will see if it’s fair or not.

“I think what the rules allow, you have to permit it. What the rules permit, we have to accept it. I prefer not to use the regulations.

“What I would prefer is to make the game in its best form.

“The rules can be used for the game to be fluid, which is the objective in which the rules were created.

“To make the game more beautiful, but they can also be used to within what’s allowed, to make the game less beautiful.

“This is legitimate.

“I sincerely don’t think we did this. If their coach said this, then maybe I am in the wrong.”

Leeds will look to make sure that they carry the form they showed on Tuesday night into the home game against Aston Villa on Saturday.