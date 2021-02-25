Rangers winger Ryan Kent has insisted that his side were ruthless against Royal Antwerp at Ibrox as they booked their spot in the last 16 of the Europa League.

The Gers crushed the Belgian outfit 5-2 on the night and ran out 9-5 winners on aggregate; Rangers scored through Alfredo Morelos, Nathan Patterson, Kent, Borna Barisic and Cedric Itten.

Kent feels that Rangers were ruthless when opportunities came their way and is also delighted on a personal note at getting on the scoresheet.

The wide-man insists Rangers are now relishing the draw for the last 16 and are ready to go toe-to-toe with anyone as they look to do more than just make up the numbers.

“We entered the game with a lot of energy and we knew we could catch them on counter”, Kent told BT Sport after the match.

“We were ruthless. There is a lot of emphasis on the front three to create opportunities.

“In recent weeks I have been disappointing in the final third.

“The end product has not been there, but in the last couple of games I have managed to put them away.

“We want to go further than last season.

“We are not happy just to compete. We will take anyone. Why not?”

Rangers are cruising to the Scottish Premiership title this season and can now add further memories to the campaign by pushing deeper in the Europa League.