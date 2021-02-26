Newcastle United new boy Joe Willock has insisted there is a lot more to come from him on the pitch and stressed all the Magpies stars should step up and share scoring responsibility in the absence of hitman Callum Wilson.

Willock has already opened his account for Newcastle as he found the back of net in a 3-2 win against Southampton earlier this month, scoring on his debut for the Magpies following his loan move from Arsenal.

The 21-year-old operates as a box-to-box midfielder and is keen on increasing his productivity up front as he continues his development under the watchful eye of boss Steve Bruce.

Willock has insisted there is a lot more to come from him on the pitch as he is keen on moulding his game to find the back of the net more regularly.

Asked whether he feels there is a bit more to come from him, Willock told NUFC TV: “Yes, of course.

“I want to add lot of more goals.

“I want to add a lot more things for the fans to enjoy and I feel like I can do that.

“Obviously we were playing against the two top teams in the Premier League so it was never going to be easy but I feel like in the next few games I can show what I can do.”

With talismanic striker Wilson sidelined with injury, Willock stressed that the onus is on all the Newcastle stars, including himself, to step up, take responsibility to find goals for the team.

“Everyone should be trying to get on the scoresheet.

“We need to have that; the team need to be hungry to score more goals and goals win as games.

“I feel like with Callum Wilson being injured right now, we all have to step up and take the responsibility to score even more goals.”

Newcastle are up against Wolverhampton Wanderers at St. James’ Park in the top flight at the weekend and Bruce will be hoping Willock can add another strike to his Magpies account.