Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has revealed his admiration for West Ham United duo Declan Rice and Michail Antonio ahead of his team’s top flight clash with the Hammers.

The Citizens are set to welcome David Moyes’ West Ham to the Etihad Stadium in their upcoming Premier League clash at the weekend.

With Manchester City aiming for their 20th straight win across all competitions on Saturday, Guardiola has picked out two Hammers stars that his team need to keep a close eye on in the clash.

The Spaniard has revealed his admiration for West Ham midfielder Rice, who he hailed as a fantastic player and stressed dealing with hitman Antonio’s movements is going to be a headache for his team.

Guardiola added that the consistency West ham have displayed this season under Moyes, climbing up the ranks into a Champions League spot. proves how strong they are.

“They are in a Champions League position”, Guardiola told a press conference.

“That is not a good run, it is many months and they are there.

“It means how strong they are.

“What I saw is the rhythm increased a lot on previous seasons.”

The Citizens boss also revealed his admiration for Hammers pair Rice and Antonio.

“They have fantastic players like Declan Rice.

“I am a big admirer of him and Antonio is always a headache for his movements.”

Manchester City currently have a ten-point cushion at the top of the table and will be keen on keeping their lead intact with a win against the Hammers.