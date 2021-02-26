Antwerp coach Franky Vercauteren has insisted that Rangers were beatable, but his side paid for individual mistakes they made over the two legs.

Rangers scored five against Antwerp on Thursday night in the second leg of their Europa League last 32 tie and progressed in the competition through an aggregate 9-5 scoreline.

The Belgian side were again defensively shoddy and conceded two more penalties at Ibrox as Rangers roared their way to the next round of the competition.

Vercauteren conceded that Rangers are certainly a good side, but stressed that there were areas of the pitch where his side could have hurt them more.

He believes the Glasgow giants are a beatable side, but admits that conceding four penalties over two legs was always going to be difficult to come back from and some of the other goals were also result of unforced errors.

Vercauteren was quoted as saying by Belgian outlet Sporza: “Rangers are certainly good in some areas, but they can also be caught in other areas.

“This is a team you can win against and we still believed in it at half time.

“We fought well in attack, but defensively it was not enough.

“We gave away four penalties in two games and those other goals, some of them were giveaways.

“Those gifts made the difference, I was not even on the bench [after the break] when we were already a goal down.”

Rangers will find out who they will face in the Europa League last 16 draw that is scheduled to happen at noon.