Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has picked out fitness as one of the key factors behind Olivier Giroud and Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani’s longevity in the game.

Giroud is now in contention to start for Chelsea against Manchester United on Sunday after scoring with a superb overhead kick against Atletico Madrid earlier this week.

Manchester United’s Cavani is a doubt to feature due to injury issues, but Tuchel remains a big fan of his former Paris Saint-Germain forward.

He believes both Giroud and Cavani are at the top of their game in their 30s because of brilliant levels of fitness and both are similar kinds of goal-getters, who are prepared to work their socks off for the team.

The Chelsea manager stressed that they have maintained their fitness with discipline and are an example for younger players.

Tuchel said in a press conference: “Look at them and when they switch shirt, they are totally fit.

“Oli is 100 per cent fit, zero body fat, same as Edi.

“He is a player like Oli who, as a number nine, is always concerned about the team, suffers for the team, always ready to run open spaces and defend for the whole team.

“Then in the box, they are both excellent finishers, they have the composure.

“They are top quality strikers, top quality number nines and for me, their fitness and self-discipline are key to their success.”

Giroud has scored eleven goals in all competitions for Chelsea this season while Cavani has seven in 24 for Manchester United.