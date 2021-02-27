Former Premier League star Perry Groves has lambasted Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial and stressed that he does not look like someone who wants to play as a centre-forward.

Martial’s form has been a major source of concern for Manchester United this season and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted that the Frenchman needs to do more.

He has scored just four times in the league this season and has looked off-colour whenever he has been deployed in the number 9 role for Manchester United.

The Frenchman is believed to be keen on playing down the middle for Manchester United, but Groves believes his body language suggests otherwise.

He stressed if the 25-year-old wants to play regularly as a centre-forward for Manchester United he needs to work harder and put in more effort in that position.

Groves said on talkSPORT: “Martial looks like he doesn’t want to be a centre-forward. He doesn’t want to play up front.

“Well [if he wants to play there], he better start running around and put in a little bit more effort and guile.

“Every time I have seen him play through the middle for Manchester United, his body language is shocking.

“And he is never through the middle.”

With Edinson Cavani doubtful to feature, Martial could again start as the central striker for Manchester United at Chelsea on Sunday.