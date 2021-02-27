Former Rangers star Alex Rae has hailed the Gers’ performances in Europe under Steven Gerrard, with the club through to the last 16 of the Europa League.

With 82 points to their name from 30 league games, Rangers currently enjoy a 15-point lead over Celtic and are on course to win their first title in ten years, thanks to the influence of Gerrard.

However, while the Gers’ domestic improvement under the Liverpool legend has been impressive, the Ibrox outfit have also made significant strides forward in European competition.

Rangers, who were knocked out of the first round of the Europa League qualifiers by Progres Niederkorn a year before Gerrard’s arrival, made their way into the round of 16 of the competition for the second time in a row, with a 9-5 aggregate win over Royal Antwerp this week.

Delighted with the club’s improvement in Europe under Gerrard, former Rangers star Rae has pointed out how the 40-year-old has lost just five games in Europe as Light Blues boss and is undefeated in eleven matches so far this season.

“We are into the [Europa League] last 16 again under Steven Gerrard“, Rae said on Rangers Ten10 Podcast.

“The progress over the last two-and-a-half years, from being knocked out by the Luxembourg giants Progres Niederkorn, I can’t speak highly enough about the actual performances.

“I think that’s five defeats in 43 games and we are undefeated in eleven games this campaign.“

Having led Rangers to 24 European wins, Gerrard has now earned more victories in European competitions than Gers legend Walter Smith, whose tally stands at 23.