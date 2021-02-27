Tony Dorigo believes Leeds United star Helder Costa is the perfect example of how fierce the competition for places is in the Whites squad.

Costa has not started a game since Leeds’ defeat at Crystal Palace in November and has become a bit-part player over the last few months.

But the winger has made an impact in recent substitute performances, including a goal against Arsenal and an assist in Leeds’ 3-0 win over Southampton earlier this week.

Dorigo was happy to see the effort Costa put in, both in attack and defence, against Southampton and showed the desire to prove himself again in the team.

He believes Costa is the perfect example of the competition for places in the team as his dip in form allowed Raphinha to come in and cement his place in the side.

The former White has warned that the Portuguese might have to wait for some more time before he can get back into the starting eleven.

Dorigo said on LUTV: “He did a lot of good work going forward, but also getting back, defensively.

“He was strong and the desire was there to show what he is all about.

“I think it is really good for the side as well because as soon as your level just drops slightly, there is someone there hungry to get on that pitch.

“Don’t forget that’s what happened to Helder Costa.

“At Crystal Palace away, he didn’t have a great first half, Raphinha came on and the rest is history.

“It is now Helder’s time to wait and get back on the pitch.”

Costa has two goals in 16 Premier League appearances for Leeds this season.