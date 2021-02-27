Fixture: Leeds United vs Aston Villa

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Leeds United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome Dean Smith’s Aston Villa side to Elland Road this evening in the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa saw his side return to winning ways in midweek as they thrashed Southampton 3-0 at Elland Road and the Whites will be eyeing making it back to back wins today.

Leeds won the earlier fixture between the two teams this season, beating Aston Villa 3-0 at Villa Park in October.

The visitors head into the fixture on the back of a 2-1 loss at home against Leicester City and are only a point and two places ahead of Leeds in the league table.

Leeds boss Bielsa remains without influential midfielder Kalvin Phillips, while Rodrigo and Robin Koch are also sidelined.

Illan Meslier starts in goal for Leeds, while Luke Ayling and Stuart Dallas are full-backs. Liam Cooper and Diego Llorente are the central pairing.

Pascal Struijk slots into defensive midfield, while Mateusz Klich starts. Helder Costa, Tyler Roberts and Raphinha support Patrick Bamford.

On the bench Bielsa has a host of options if needed, including Jack Harrison and Pablo Hernandez.

Leeds United Team vs Aston Villa

Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Cooper, Dallas, Struijk, Klich, Costa, Roberts, Raphinha, Bamford

Substitutes: Casilla, Alioski, Cresswell, Davis, Harrison, Jenkins, Huggins, Hernandez, Gelhardt