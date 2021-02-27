Liverpool loan star Harvey Elliott has urged his Blackburn Rovers team-mates to keep fighting and stay strong as they look to bounce back from their recent slump.

Tony Mowbray’s side have been on a poor run of form in the Championship recently, having suffered defeats in each of their last five games.

Blackburn have not won a single league game since the end of January and their recent slump has seen them drop to the 15th position in the table.

However, Elliott, who is on loan at the Lancashire club from Liverpool, has urged his Blackburn team-mates to stay strong and keep fighting as they look to recover from their slump.

The 17-year-old explained that Blackburn will get chances to bounce back in their forthcoming Championship games and is confident that the team will succeed in doing so.

“I think we just have to stick together, we just have to be a team, we just have to keep fighting for each other“, Elliott told iFollow Rovers.

“Just stay strong as a team, keep the desire and keep the hungriness in the team to put things right.

“You just have to keep together, just have to keep being a team and keep pushing forward.

“It is a tough league and there are so many games coming up that we can put things right and we can hopefully get some points here and there.

“Like I said, it is not a league where you need to dwell on performances and losses, it is a league where you get another chance to go again, you keep getting chances to go again.

“Yes, it is a tough patch for us, but I’m sure we’ll get through it.“

Elliott has been lauded for his performances for Blackburn so far and Liverpool will be looking for him to continue to kick on at Ewood Park.