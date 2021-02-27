AC Milan legend Filippo Galli has insisted that playing Manchester United in the Europa League is a massive incentive for a Rossoneri team who are struggling for form at the moment.

The Serie A giants have been drawn to face Manchester United in the last 16 of the Europa League in a clash which is being considered the tie of the round.

The two sides have a rich history in Europe and squaring off against each other will be considered a blue-chip tie event, if it is in the Europa League.

Galli is looking forward to the clash and believes that there is no bigger incentive for the Rossoneri to go out and show their best than playing against one of the heavyweights of Europe in Manchester United.

“It will be a fascinating match”, the AC Milan legend told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

“The draw didn’t smile at us, but this is a match of an extraordinary incentive.

“The Rossoneri will be facing a prestigious team and it will be almost like a Champions League match.

“We hope that bodes well for the immediate future.”

The Rossoneri are going through a rough patch of form at the moment, which has seen them drop down to second in Serie A.

But the former defender believes if AC Milan can rekindle the form they showed a few weeks ago, they could go toe-to-toe with Manchester United in the tie.

“If Milan can become the team they were even a few weeks ago, they could be at par even if United are strong.”