Former Scotland international Alan Brazil has urged Premier League clubs to give Odsonne Edouard a chance and is sure the Celtic striker can cut the mustard in the English top flight.

Edouard has been tipped to potentially leave Celtic in the summer as the Bhoys look to reshape their squad under a new manager.

The Frenchman is a player who has attracted attention from Premier League sides, but Celtic’s asking price has put off a number of clubs.

But that situation is likely to change at the end of the season and Brazil believes the French striker could move to the Premier League.

He has urged Premier League sides to take a chance on Edouard, who he feels can perform in the Premier League.

He insisted that he certainly has the ability to play for a team of Leicester’s calibre and while he is still untested against top-quality players, he would not shy away from giving Edouard a chance to prove himself at the top level.

Brazil said on talkSPORT: “He can go to the Premier League.

“I don’t see why [he cannot play for one of the big clubs in the Premier League] because he holds the ball up brilliantly.

“He has got quick feet and can score goals.

“I don’t see why he cannot play, for instance, at Leicester. Brendan [Rodgers] would have him all day long as [Jamie] Vardy can’t keep going, can he?

“This kid can hold up, there is no doubt about it.

“He is a cool dude, his finish is lovely, he doesn’t panic, he will throw a shimmy, beat somebody and knock it away.

“I don’t think how good he is as he has not been tested against the highest players.

“But I would give him a chance.”

Edouard, 23, has scored 81 goals in 160 appearances for Celtic since joining the club in 2017.