Fixture: Sheffield United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:15 UK time

Liverpool have named their team and substitutes for this evening’s Premier League encounter with rock bottom side Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

With just eleven points from their 25 games, Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United outfit look doomed for relegation to the Championship and Liverpool will start as strong favourites to pick up all three points tonight.

Reds skipper Jordan Henderson has joined the club’s injury list and is expected to be out of action until at least April. Alisson misses out this evening due to compassionate grounds, while Diogo Jota is ill.

The earlier fixture between the two teams at Anfield saw Liverpool edge out the Blades 2-1.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has Adrian in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. Ozan Kabak slots into central defence with Nathaniel Phillips.

In midfield, Klopp picks Georginio Wijnaldum, Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara, while in attack Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino play.

Klopp has options to call for from the bench if needed tonight, including Divock Origi and Naby Keita.

Liverpool Team vs Sheffield United

Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Kabak, Phillips, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Jones, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Firmino

Substitutes: Ojrzynski, Hughes, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Origi, R Williams, N Williams