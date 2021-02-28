Alan Shearer has insisted that he does not see the hunger and desire to score goals in Anthony Martial that is needed to be a number 9 for a club of Manchester United’s size and stature.

Martial has struggled this season and has scored just four times in the Premier League for the Red Devils.

The Frenchman’s recent performances in the number 9 role have been lambasted for their lethargic nature and he again failed to make an impact in the 0-0 draw against Real Sociedad on Thursday night.

The 25-year-old is believed to be keen on playing as the central striker for the Red Devils, but Shearer insisted that he does not have the game for it.

He also stressed that Martial also lacks the hunger for goals that is needed to become a top-class number 9 for Manchester United and he is yet to show himself to be a proven goalscorer.

Shearer said on The Athletic: “I’ve read that Martial wants to be Manchester United’s main centre-forward and that he sees it as his position. I don’t.

“He’s been there for six years.

“Last season was his best in terms of numbers, but he’s never scored more than 20 league goals in a campaign and I just don’t see the desperation, the hunger, desire and know-how to be a No 9, to score as many goals as he should.

“I see the talent but that isn’t enough at a club that wants to challenge for the biggest honours.

“Martial is quite content to spend time outside the box, which is one of the reasons they signed Edinson Cavani and why, if fit, he’s ahead of Martial in their strongest XI.”

Martial has scored just seven times in 32 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils this season.