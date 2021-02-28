Arsenal legend Ray Parlour has lavished praise on Kieran Tierney and stressed that the defender shows the desire to give 100 per cent in every single game.

Tierney’s goal sparked Arsenal’s comeback against Benfica on Thursday night, which led to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring the winning strike in the final minutes of the game to take the Gunners to the last 32 of the Europa League.

The Scot’s fitness issues have been a problem, but he is one of the first names on the team-sheet for Mikel Arteta whenever he has been fit to play this season.

His impact on the Arsenal side is palpable and Parlour believes that the attitude and desire that he shows for the Gunners whenever he is on the pitch is unmatched and key for any team.

The Arsenal legend believes Tierney’s signing has been one of the best pieces of recruitment Arsenal have done in recent years and feels he is a future captain of the club.

Parlour said on talkSPORT: “I really like his attitude and he turns up every week.

“You can see the desire of him playing, he wants to win every game.

“Everybody wants to win every game, but you can see the desire in every single game, 100 per cent.

“He is fantastic down the left-hand side and that’s where they are at their most dangerous as that where the deliveries are coming from into the box.

“He has been a brilliant signing, a really good lad as well and down to earth.

“And probably could be the Arsenal captain in the future.”

The 23-year-old has made 50 appearances for Arsenal since joining the club in 2019.