Niklas Sule, who is on the radar of Premier League giants Chelsea, wants improved terms if he is to agree to sign a new contract at Bayern Munich.

The 25-year-old centre-back’s future at Bayern Munich has been under the scanner with the player set to enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season.

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has claimed that the club want to offer him a new deal, but insisted that certain conditions need to be met amid talk that the Bavarians will not agree to a wage increase.

And it seems the defender himself has certain conditions before he agrees to sign a new long-term contract with the German champions.

And according to German broadcaster Sport1, the centre-back is looking forward to a pay rise in his potential new contract.

Sule is believed to be keen on staying at the Allianz Arena, but wants the new contract to reflect his importance in the squad.

And the defender has not ruled out leaving Bayern Munich with Chelsea interested in taking him to Stamford Bridge in the summer.

It has been claimed that he could cost a fee of around €25m if he is to leave Bayern Munich at the end of the season.