Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has revealed what he said to Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy on Tuesday night, something which painted the Saints in a better light than Manchester City.

Second half goals from Bamford, Stuart Dallas and Raphinha fired Leeds to a 3-0 victory over Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton at Elland Road.

While the Whites emerged victorious in the end, goalscorer Bamford has admitted that the Yorkshire-based club struggled to withstand the Saints’ pressing in the first half.

Looking back at the match, the Leeds number 9 explained that Southampton went full throttle in the first 20 minutes of the game and caught him off guard with their pressing.

Bamford also revealed that he admitted to Saints goalkeeper McCarthy after the game that he has not seen any team, including table-toppers Manchester City, come to Elland Road and press like Hasenhuttl’s men did.

“They really did, in the first 20 minutes, go full throttle“, Bamford said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“I was speaking to their ‘keeper after because I knew him from when I was at [Crystal] Palace.

“I was saying I have not seen another team really come here and press [like they did].

“Even when Manchester City came, they pressed, but it didn’t seem as full-on as what Southampton did.

“They really did go for it and I was actually a bit surprised by that, and we did struggle, I think, in the first half.“

Leeds and Southampton will lock horns in the Premier League again in their penultimate game of the season.