Alan Shearer feels that the recruitment and handing flops lengthy contracts are more of an issue at Arsenal than questions over manager Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal needed a late Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal on Thursday night to beat Benfica 3-2 and make it to the last 16 of the Europa League, but were more comprehensive winners on Sunday, seeing off Leicester City 3-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Finishing in the Premier League’s top four still looks out of reach for Arsenal though and questions have been asked of Arteta, with his side having lost a whopping eleven games.

Shearer stressed that there are many deep-rooted problems at Arsenal at the moment and he does not expect to see the club in and amongst the top four for a good few more years.

The former Premier League star pointed out Arsenal’s recruitment has been poor and believes the problem of giving out large contracts to average players is bigger than Arteta’s position as manager at the Emirates.

Shearer wrote in his column at The Athletic: “There have been so many problems at Arsenal and so many of them are deep-rooted that it was always going to take time to clear the club out, let alone get them to where they want to be.

“I think it will be a while before Arsenal are challenging for a top-four place again.

“For me, recruitment and giving substandard players long contracts is more of an issue than the manager.”

Arsenal sit in tenth place in the Premier League standings and have drawn Greek side Olympiacos in the last 16 of the Europa League.