Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Tim Sherwood is hopeful that Jose Mourinho shows the bravery to play Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Gareth Bale against better teams than Burnley.

Bale scored a brace and Kane netted a goal in Tottenham’s 4-0 home win over Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

It was one of the most convincing Tottenham performances in the league for many weeks and three points helped them move up to eighth in the Premier League standings.

Mourinho has been reluctant to use his top attackers together in the league and Sherwood believes Burnley at home was an easy game for the trio to play from the start.

He feels that they have proved that they can work brilliantly together and he wants the Spurs boss to be braver and play them in more difficult games, against better opposition.

Sherwood said on Premier League TV after the match: “I hope Gareth, Kane and Son play again, with more difficult opposition.

“It is easy at home to throw them in against Burnley but Jose wasn’t doing that previously.

“He has done it.

“He has proven what they are capable of doing with the firepower they possess along with [Lucas] Moura as well.

“Hopefully he continues to play on the braver side.”

Tottenham will be in action again on Thursday evening when they will take on Fulham at Craven Cottage.