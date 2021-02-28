Former Manchester United star Danny Webber has conceded that Chelsea have received a new lease of life under Thomas Tuchel and feels he has made them a tough side to beat.

Tuchel is yet to suffer defeat as Chelsea manager since taking charge of the club last month and produced an impressive 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid in the first leg of his side’s Champions League last 16 tie this week.

The German manager is set to get his first real taste of taking on one of the big boys of the Premier League when Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

Six points separate Manchester United in second with Chelsea in fifth, but Webber admits that the Blues are a tougher side to beat under Tuchel.

He pointed out that the Chelsea boss has given opportunities to players who looked lost under Frank Lampard and feels the west London club do look rejuvenated under the new manager.

Webber said on MUTV, looking ahead to the game: “He has made them really difficult to beat.

“He has brought in players who were sort of on the fringes and given them the game time.

“He obviously looked from afar and thought that the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi who were not playing, he fits the right side for me and he has given those people the opportunities.

“As soon a new manager comes in, you get a new lease of life and it will be a tough game.”

Manchester United and Chelsea played out a 0-0 draw when the two sides met earlier in the season at Old Trafford.