Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has named his starting eleven and substitutes for his side’s Premier League meeting with Manchester United at Stamford Bridge this afternoon.

The Blues have seen a significant upturn in form under Tuchel and head into today’s game sitting in fifth spot in the league table and just two points behind fourth placed West Ham United.

Chelsea were in Champions League action in midweek and scored a 1-0 win away at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last 16 tie.

Tuchel remains without defender Thiago Silva for the game, although he is back in training.

Edouard Mendy slots into goal for Chelsea today, while at the back Tuchel picks a three of Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell are wing-backs.

N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic are in midfield, while Hakim Ziyech and Mason Mount support Olivier Giroud.

If the Blues boss needs to shake things up during the game he can look to his bench, where options available include Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea Team vs Manchester United

Mendy, Azpilicueta, Rudiger, Christensen, Hudson-Odoi, Kovacic, Kante, Chilwell, Ziyech, Mount, Giroud

Substitutes: Kepa, James, Zouma, Emerson, Alonso, Jorginho, Havertz, Pulisic, Werner