Andreas Christensen believes Chelsea could have won it against Manchester United based on their performance in the second half.

Chelsea and Manchester United played out a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge that kept the Red Devils second in the league table and the Blues remained fifth in the table, and outside the Champions League spots.

The Blues had chances in the second half but other than a very good save, David de Gea had very little to do in the Manchester United goal.

Edouard Mendy also had a comfortable game in the Chelsea goal other than pulling off a couple of smart saves.

Christensen believes in the second half Chelsea had the better chances, but they could have done to be more dangerous and hit the back of the net.

The Chelsea defender believes Manchester United played to get a point but thinks after the break his side could have shaded it at Stamford Bridge.

The centre-back said on Sky Sports: “I think the first half was a little back and forward.

“In the second half, we had the chances but didn’t do enough to be dangerous. It was a tough game.

“We had the second half, let’s put it that way.

“They will probably be happy with it. We just wanted to win. We’re happy with it.

“We feel like after the second half we probably deserved to win.”

Chelsea will be in action again on Thursday night when they will travel to Anfield to take on Liverpool.